Body discovered at Langley bus stop not suspicious: RCMP

Existing health conditions are said to be the cause of death of a man who’s body was discovered at a Langley bus stop on Sunday morning.

The “sudden death” of the individual is not considered suspicious, confirmed Cpl. Holly Largy, media relations officer with the Langley RCMP.

“Apparently, he had numerous health conditions,” she said.

The body was located at a bus stop in the area of 248th Street and Fraser Highway.

