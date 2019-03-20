The RCMP have confirmed the bodies of two teenagers from Fruitvale have been recovered.

Bodies of two missing teens recovered in reservoir along Kootenay river

Volkswagen Beetle drove off the road down a steep embankment and into the Pend d'Oreille River Sunday

  • Mar. 20, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

RCMP divers say they have recovered the bodies of two teenage passengers in a car that plunged into a Kootenay River Sunday.

Sgt. Chad Badry from West Kootenay Traffic Services said Wednesday that the dive team was met with difficult conditions, causing the recovery operation to take longer that preferred.

“The cooperation of the Dam authority, BC Hydro helped the operation in lowering the water level,” he said.

A Volkswagen Beetle drove off the road down a steep embankment and into the Pend d’Oreille River Sunday afternoon, near Seven Mile Dam Road.

READ MORE: RCMP divers find Volkswagen Beetle in B.C. river, two teens still missing

The driver, a woman from Salmo, and a 15-year-old girl from Warfield managed to escape the submerged vehicle. But two teenagers, a 15-year-old boy and 18-year-old woman from Fruitvale, did not make it to shore.

The car was found Tuesday.

The BC Coroners Service is investigating the deaths. No names have been released at this time.

