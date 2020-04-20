Bobcat spotted in North Okanagan yard

With the arrival of spring, you can expect to see an increase in wildlife.

A resident in Vernon’s BX-Swan Lake area captured a photo of a wild cat sprinting across her lawn Thursday morning, April 16.

Vernon Conservation Officer Tanner Beck believes the animal to be a bobcat.

Beck said he hasn’t noticed any change in wildlife in the area due to fewer people out and about amid the coronavirus pandemic, but said this time of year is always a time for vigilance when it comes to garbage and recycling.

“The most important thing is that bears will be waking up and residents need to ensure there are no attractants on their property, especially insecure garbage,” said Beck.

“Keep garbage in a shed, garage or other secure structure. Do not leave it accessible outside.”

Brendan Shykora

Salmon Arm Observer