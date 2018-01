A bobcat has been sighted within the village of Keremeos

This is a Black Press file photo of a bobcat. This exact bobcat was not seen in Keremeos, but one similar.

Residents in Keremeos are being warned a bobcat is in the area.

The warning was sent out by the village early Friday afternoon.

The bobcat was seen in the vicinity of 3rd Avenue and 5th Street in Keremeos. It was last seen moving south.

The Natural Resources Branch was alerted.

Bobcats have been known to attack cats, dogs and small children.