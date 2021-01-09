The stolen Inland Contracting Bobcat that CrimeStoppers and RCMP are searching for tips on. (CrimeStoppers)

Bobcat driven through fence, stolen from Penticton contractor

Two people are believed to have loaded the piece of Inland Contracting machinery onto a trailer

CrimeStoppers is calling out to the public after a crime remain unsolved in the South Okanagan.

The South Okanagan Similkameen CrimeStoppers latest crime of the week is the Jan. 7 theft of a Bobcat from Inland Contracting in Penticton.

CrimeStoppers is looking for tips from the public that could help lead to the recovery of the stolen machine.

According to CrimeStoppers, a pair of thieves entered the Inland Contracting compound at 150 Industrial Place at around 6:10 a.m. and started up a Bobcat skid-steer loader.

The Bobcat was then driven through a fence, and along a trail before it is believed to have been loaded onto a trailer.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Penticton RCMP via their non-emergency line at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 with case file 2021-294.

