Bobcat driven through fence, stolen from Penticton contractor

Two people are believed to have loaded the piece of Inland Contracting machinery onto a trailer

CrimeStoppers is calling out to the public after a crime remain unsolved in the South Okanagan.

The South Okanagan Similkameen CrimeStoppers latest crime of the week is the Jan. 7 theft of a Bobcat from Inland Contracting in Penticton.

CrimeStoppers is looking for tips from the public that could help lead to the recovery of the stolen machine.

According to CrimeStoppers, a pair of thieves entered the Inland Contracting compound at 150 Industrial Place at around 6:10 a.m. and started up a Bobcat skid-steer loader.

The Bobcat was then driven through a fence, and along a trail before it is believed to have been loaded onto a trailer.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Penticton RCMP via their non-emergency line at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 with case file 2021-294.

