Boaters urged to avoid air tankers on Skaha Lake

Air tankers are collecting water from the lake to fight the Christie Mountain wildfire

The City of Penticton urged boaters to avoid air tankers on Skaha Lake Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020. (Contributed)

The City of Penticton is requesting the assistance of recreational boaters on Skaha Lake amid the Christie Mountain Wildfire.

Air tankers responding to the wildfire are collecting lake water to support their efforts.

The city is requesting that boaters refrain from operating in any portion of the lake where air tankers are refilling and that they always maintain awareness of any air craft in the area.

“It is important that these aircraft be given space to perform their job and boaters do not operate in the areas of the lake where air tankers are operating,” said city manager, Donny van Dyk.

Penticton Western News