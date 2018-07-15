Boat theft suspect arrested near Chemainus

A Novurania inflatable speedboat owned by the family of late Nanaimo philanthropist Tom Harris was stolen from the Pipers Lagoon area has been recovered and a suspect arrested. (News Bulletin file)

The long arm of the law stretches all around the Island.

A Nanaimo man whose family boat was stolen July 5 reported on Facebook it has been recovered and a suspect arrested Friday night near the Chemainus River bridge by North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP.

“The RCMP successfully took down the guy that stole our boat, two trucks, and many other people’s possessions while causing chaos on Vancouver Island for the last two weeks,” noted Tony Harris, son of the late Nanaimo philanthropist and longtime car dealer Tom Harris.

“Not only was he arrested but our boat was found in decent condition,” added Tony Harris.

The boat was found about 13 kilometres from Port McNeill off a mainline logging road under a dense canopy of trees.

“We are so thankful for everyone who came together to assist us in the effort to make this happen,” Harris indicated.

“Moreover, I can’t begin to express how impressed I am with the RCMP and the ERT team who managed to bring this to an end while keeping their team and the public safe which was a significant concern given the circumstances.”