Conservation officers pulled a boat off Wood Lake and an individual was arrested and charged for operating a vessel with undue care and attention. (BC Conservation Service photo)

Boat taken off Wood Lake, alcohol found on board

Conservation Officer encountered vessel operator they believed was impaired

  • Aug. 24, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A boater was taken off of Wood Lake over the weekend after alcohol was found on board.

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service depicts a Zodiak-type boat with a large bottle of vodka, nearly empty, and several empty beer cans.

“On a weekend patrol of Wood Lake, Vernon CO’s encountered a vessel operator who they believed was impaired,” the BC Conservation Office said. “After further investigation, the individual was arrested and charged for operating a vessel in a careless manner without due care and attention.”

Like a motor vehicle, it is an offence to operate a vessel while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

READ MORE: Cliff jumper rescued near Vernon

READ MORE: Motorcycle and truck crash in North Okanagan

Kelowna Capital News

Previous story
Esk’etemc First Nation speaks out on B.C’s increased antlerless moose hunt
Next story
North Coast Community Services mission is to strengthen families

Just Posted

Most Read