Boat removal an ‘early Christmas’ present for shores of Saanich, Oak Bay

Houston Public Library's November month had some busy little hands working on tiny hats. The Hats for Cats workshop, where program coordinator Jill MacKenzie taught kids to make tiny hats for their cats, was a success. Kids made hats of all shapes and colours and had their pets dressed up in those hats. The workshop was held in the first two weeks of November. While there was another workshop planned towards the end of the month, all programming had to be put on hold due to the new COVID-19 restrictions. (Houston Public Library photo/Houston Today)