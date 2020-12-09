A Salish Sea Industrial crane operator removes a derelict sailboat off the shores of Cadboro Bay on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Boat removal an ‘early Christmas’ present for shores of Saanich, Oak Bay

Dead Boat Society organizes clean up of 10 wrecks in Caddy Bay

Saanich News

 

A Salish Sea Industrial crane operator removes a derelict sailboat off the shores of Cadboro Bay on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

A Salish Sea Industrial crane operator removes a derelict sailboat off the shores of Cadboro Bay on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

A Cold Water Divers crew of Adam Coolidge and Dan Zhukov rig a derelict sailboat off the shores of Cadboro Bay to be lifted by Salish Sea Industrial crane operator on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)

Previous story
Employee tests positive at popular Penticton brewery
Next story
Council slims down conference budget

Just Posted

Most Read