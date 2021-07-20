Fire at Shelter Bay Marina. BC Highway Cameras.

Boat fire at West Kelowna’s Shelter Bay Marina

The fire sparked just before noon on Tuesday

  Jul. 20, 2021
  • News

UPDATE: 12:25 p.m.

West Kelowna fire crews are on scene of a blaze that appears to have started near a boat where welding was possibly taking place at Shelter Bay Marina and then spread to grass.

____________

A boat is reportedly on fire at the Shelter Bay Marina off Campbell Road in West Kelowna.

The blaze sparked about 11:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Flames from the boat fire were spreading to nearby grass.

Smoke can be seen rising from the marina for those driving along the W.R. Bennett Bridge.

More to come.

