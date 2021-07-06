Boardwalk upgrade at Kelowna’s Cook Road boat launch begins

Until the end of August, the City of Kelowna will be upgrading the existing gravel path to a wooden pedestrian boardwalk

A boardwalk makeover at the Cook Road boat launch in Kelowna is scheduled to begin on Wednesday (July 7).

Until the end of August, the City of Kelowna will be upgrading the existing gravel path to a wooden pedestrian boardwalk that will connect the boat launch with the boardwalk located along the waterfront at Hotel Eldorado.

The new boardwalk will be more accessible and wider than its gravel counterpart and is designed to improve public entry to the waterfront.

“We’re pleased to be able to improve continuous public waterfront in this popular area,” says Andrew Gibbs, the City of Kelowna’s project manager.

“Expanding the public’s access to our lakefront for all residents to enjoy is a community priority.”

