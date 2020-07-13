Boardwalk closures ahead for Vernon cyclists, pedestrians

Between July 20 and Sept. 26, 2020, intermittent closures will take place along the Polson Park boardwalk as City of Vernon crews complete the next phase of the 15th Avenue Storm Rehabilitation Project. (City of Vernon)

Next phase of storm rehab project will see closures of up to 20 minutes

A construction project in the area of the Polson Park boardwalk will cause intermittent closures for cyclists and pedestrians.

Around 130 metres of storm drainage pip from the end of 15th Avenue to Vernon Creek will be replaced and a new outfall structure in the creek at the south side of Polson Park will be installed during the next phase of the 15th Avenue Storm Rehabilitation Project between Hwy. 97 and Vernon Creek.

The intermittent closures of the boardwalk will allow for city crews to work safely the area.

Pedestrians and cyclists using the board walk should allow for extra time to pass safely as closures could last up to 20 minutes, or plan to use an alternate route.

Work will commence on July 20 and should be completed in late September.

“The city appreciates everyone’s patience and understanding, and reminds users of the roadways to obey traffic control signs and slow down in work zones,” a City of Vernon statement issued July 13 reads.

For more information on the project, visit vernon.ca/capitalworks.

