Board of Education hires independent consultant to review SD82 reassignments

Review will not change recent decisions but will gather input, says board chair

Skeena Middle School parents, students gather in front of the school during lunch break on June 12 to protest administrative changes announced by the school district. (Brittany Gervais/Terrace Standard)

The Board of Education for Coast Mountains School District has hired an independent consultant to review issues brought forward by teachers, parents, community members and partner groups regarding recent administrative changes.

Board Chair Shar McCrory wrote in a letter on June 16 the board “has decided to initiate a thorough review of the issues” and the consultant will “gather relevant information, assess the issues that have been raised and report to the Boat of Education.”

“The intent of this process is to address the concerns that have been raised about collaboration within the school district and to identify processes for moving forward, with the priority being placed on the well-being and learning of students in the district,” the letter reads.

The review will begin June 18 and will continue into the fall.

The intent of the review is “not to change recent decisions made regarding principal and vice-principal reassignments, but to move forward considering input from our communities, including partner groups, that will include the interests of students, staff and leadership for all schools in the district.”

Earlier this month, Superintendent Katherine McIntosh told the Terrace Standard the district is committed to reviewing their current process regarding reassignments.

This release follows a 99 per cent non-confidence vote in the superintendent from teachers in Terrace, Kitimat and Hazelton. Numerous protests have also been held since it was announced last April that administrators Pam Kawinsky, Phillip Barron and Cory Killoran will be taking classroom teaching positions this fall.

A parent-led petition calling for these administrators to remain in their current positions has gathered 1,160 to date.

