BNA bowls a strike with new venture

BNA Brewing Co. & Eatery adds bowling alley

  • Jun. 8, 2018 12:00 a.m.
  News

One of Kelowna’s hottest places to eat has officially unveiled its highly-anticipated bowling alley.

BNA Brewing Co. & Eatery now boasts a six-lane, 10-pin alley, adding to its already high appeal among local residents and tourists alike.

“A ton of effort and teamwork went into this project,” said BNA marketing director Jill Jarrett.

“We were blown away by the enthusiasm of all the people who worked on it, and couldn’t have asked for a better final product.”

The establishment already had a bocce court, which was a hit with customers, but they wanted to push the envelope as to what a brewery can offer.

“We were working on the idea in our heads for two or three years, and when the space next to us which used to be Flashbacks opened up, we were just so excited to get started,” said Jarrett.

“The bowling alley will allow us and our customers to grow together. Pool tables are quite common, and we’ve had bocce for a while now, so we were looking for some new options.”

The bowling alley area also features its own unique bar, separate from the main bar, in the form of an airstream travel trailer, which the BNA team were able to shoehorn into the completely redone space.

The space will also provide non-bowlers with their choice of six vintage arcade games to play while they wait, including the classic Ms. Pac-Man.

For more information or to make reservations, visit http://www.bnabrewing.com/reservations/

