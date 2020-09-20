(Maxpixels photo)

Blue skies are back: Environment Canada lifts Okanagan air quality advisory

Smoky skies loomed for parts of two weeks

  • Sep. 20, 2020 12:00 a.m.
  • News

After two weeks of dense smoke veiling the Okanagan, along with much of the province, Environment Canada lifted its special air quality statement for the region on Sunday, Sept. 20.

But with the unpredictability of large fires south of the border, Environment Canada meteorologist Carmen Hartt said we’re not yet out of the woods.

“The fires are really huge in the States, those are expected to keep running for a number of weeks,” Hartt told the Capital News on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Environment Canada’s Air Quality Health Index plotted Okanagan air between high and very high risk throughout the past couple of weeks.

