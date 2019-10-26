Blue River Community Gardens continues success

Submitted

The Blue River Community Garden was revitalized in the summer of 2018 through volunteer dedication and commitment. The garden revitalization continued this summer with many volunteers working to create a food-producing oasis in the heart of town. The Blue River Elementary School children produced many starter plants from their indoor school garden and planted them in their very own school boxes.

They sold some of the plants as a fundraiser and donated all remaining plants to the community garden, which were then planted in the community boxes along the outer edges of the garden and offered up to Blue River residents and visitors who were in need of some fresh veggies. The temporary greenhouse was filled and volunteers came out to build and fill more garden boxes.

The Community Garden held its second annual Beer in the Garden Fundraiser on a hot August night. The fundraiser was a huge success and enjoyed by all who attended. The Saddle Mountain Restaurant donated all the finger food to the party and it was delicious.

The community garden had many new members this year. As the saying goes, build it and they will come. The garden is beautiful and is an enjoyable environment to hang out in. The volunteers and members of the community had access to fresh food throughout the summer season. If you happen to be in Blue River next summer – come on in and check out the garden.

The Blue River Community Garden would like to acknowledge and thank the following sponsors:

The North Thompson Communities Foundation for their generous grant funding.

TNRD Area “B” representative Mr. Quinn, the Blue River Improvement District, the Blue River Community Association, and the Blue River Powder Packers for their financial support.

West Coast Seeds for their generous donation of seeds.

Blue River Elementary School for their donation of time and vegetable plants, which were started in their indoor school garden.

LDM for the use of one of their large trucks and employee’s volunteer time to deliver compost to the garden.

Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing and Saddle Mountain Restaurant for the donation of delicious food to support our Beer in the Garden Fundraiser.

And of course a huge thank you to all of the volunteers for their dedication to the garden. Without our volunteers, the Blue River Community Garden would not grow!

If you are interested in contributing in any way to the Blue River Community Garden, please contact us!

