Blue-green algae bloom confirmed in Elk Lake, water-based activities not recommended

Blue-green algae can be lethal to dogs, cause health issues for humans

Officials have confirmed a blue-green algae bloom in Elk/Beaver Lake Regional Park and are advising against swimming or letting pets drink the water until the lake has been cleared.

On Saturday, Jan. 16, the Capital Regional District (CRD) and Island Health warned that the toxic algae growth had been confirmed in Elk Lake and are asking park-users to avoid all water-based activities.

Blue-green algae – which typically appears as a blueish sheen on the water – can produce cyanotoxins. When ingested, these toxins can lead to headaches and abdominal pain for humans and can be lethal to pets.

The CRD noted that while the algae bloom is usually accompanied by surface scum on the water, the blooms can still be toxic when the scum isn’t visible.

For updates on the status of the algae bloom, visit crd.bc.ca/alerts or follow @crd_bc on Twitter.

READ ALSO: CRD looks to deal with deteriorating water quality of Elk/Beaver Lake in Saanich

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Saanich News