Blown tire causes mishap on Yellowhead

A group of people traveling from Mission to Valemount the evening of July 31, experienced some problems when their motorhome blew a tire on Highway 5 adjacent to the Thuya Creek RV Resort just south of Little Fort. In an effort to get the unit off the road the driver chose a UTV lane beside the highway as a short cut to the Little Fort side of Thuya Creek Road. However, he soon found that decision to be a mistake when the vehicle became stuck as it left the highway. This caused the flatdeck trailer with a pickup truck on board to end up completely blocking the south bound lane of the highway. Fortunately though for the motorhome driver, someone sitting in the long line of traffic waiting for the road to clear offered to pull around the traffic and tow him out.