Blossom Festival to take on country flavour

The 2019 Creston Valley Blossom Festival will have a distinctive country music flavor, with Canadian legends Doc Walker opening the Festival on Friday night and Renegade Station performing in a cabaret on Saturday evening.

Juno and Canadian Country Music Association nominations and awards are pretty much a dime a dozen for Doc Walker. With over 20 Top 10 singles in total, the group is one of the most recognized Canadian country acts of the past two decades. Doc Walker has received multiple CCMAs, including Fans’ Choice, Group or Duo of the Year, CMT Video of the Year, Single of the Year, and Country Music Program or Special of the Year. In addition, it has been nominated for several JUNO Awards for Country Album of the Year, including a win in 2009 for the album Beautiful Life.

As per recent tradition, the 2019 Blossom Festival will open with greetings from dignitaries, and include the announcements of the Citizen of the Year and Junior Citizen of the Year. But Doc Walker will also be a huge draw for country music fans and tickets are expected to go fast.

The country legends recently released their new album, Weathervane. The first single from the new record, “Heart of the Heartland,” pays homage to small-town pride across the country.

The attention turns to the Creston & District Community Complex on Saturday night, where the popular Alberta group Renegade Station highlights a Cabaret, which will also serve as a fundraiser for the Creston Legion. Legion supporters will be running a bar, and those proceeds will go to the Creston Legion.

Renegade Station is a four-musician group that is also no stranger to awards. From their humble beginnings in Stettler AB, where they played as a dance and party band for several years as Domino, the rebranded group has become a hit-producing favourite as Renegade Station. Its Association of Country Music in Alberta awards include ACMA 2018 Single of the Year, 2015 and 2016 Group of the Year and

2015 Fans Choice Winner.

With the release of their new album, Along for the Ride, Renegade Station embarks on a dynamic musical journey that sees the talented quartet elevating their already impressive reputation for creative excellence and superior showmanship to new heights.

Tickets for the Opening Ceremonies at Prince Charles Theatre on Friday, May 17, 7:00 pm, featuring Doc Walker, are $40 each at Black Bear Books. Sponsors for the event are Pealow’s Independent and Creston Home Hardware Building Centre.

Tickets for the Cabaret featuring Renegade Station in the Creston Room on Saturday, May 18, 7:30 pm are $20. They are available at the Creston Legion and Black Bear Books.