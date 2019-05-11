Blossom Festival opening night nears

As the weather warms and blooms begin to emerge, thoughts can finally turn to the 2019 Creston Valley Blossom Festival.

This year’s event will be a country music fan’s dream, with Doc Walker and Renegade Station performing at separate events on Friday and Saturday, May 17-18.

Doc Walker, stalwarts of the Canadian country music scene for two decades, headlines the Friday night Opening Ceremonies at The Prince Charles Theatre.

Doc Walker has received multiple Canadian Country Music Awards, including Fans’ Choice, Group or Duo of the Year, CMT Video of the Year, Single of the Year, and Country Music Program or Special of the Year. In addition, it has been nominated for several JUNO Awards for Country Album of the Year, including a win in 2009 for the album Beautiful Life.

Doc Walker’s latest release is Weathervane, which includes the single Heart of the Heartland.

“Heart of the Heartland is about all of the lives that were lived, and all of the memories that were created in a now dying town. One man’s connection to the broken concrete and dilapidated structures that harbour the ghosts of his entire childhood, and his unshakable hometown pride,” says the band’s Dave Wasyliw. “In short, Weathervane is the record we’ve always wanted to make. We don’t set out in a specific direction when we start writing for an album. We write, and write, and re-write. Much like a weathervane, it’s almost as if we’ll lick our finger, and hold it to the wind to see if we are on the right track.”

In addition to the Doc Walker performance, the Blossom Festival’s opening event will include the announcments of Creston Valley’s citizen of the year and junior citizen of the year.

A cabaret at Creston & District Community Complex on Saturday night continues the country music with Renegade Station, the popular Alberta group.

Renegade Station is a four-musician group that is also no stranger to awards. From humble beginnings in Stettler AB, where they played as a dance and party band for several years as Domino, the rebranded group has become a hit-producing favourite as Renegade Station. Its Association of Country Music in Alberta awards include ACMA 2018 Single of the Year, 2015 and 2016 Group of the Year and 2015 Fans Choice Winner.

The cabaret is a fundraiser for the Creston Legion, whose supporters will be running the bar.

Tickets for the Opening Ceremonies at Prince Charles Theatre on Friday, May 17, 7:00 pm, featuring Doc Walker, are $40 each at Black Bear Books. Sponsors for the event are Pealow’s Independent and Creston Home Hardware Building Centre.

Tickets for the Cabaret featuring Renegade Station in the Creston Room on Saturday, May 18, 7:30 pm are $20. They are available at the Creston Legion and Black Bear Books.