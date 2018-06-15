Blood donation clinic returns to Sooke

A blood donation clinic is taking place at the Sooke Legion on July 2, and the community is encouraged to sign up and show its support.

A blood donation clinic is taking place at the Sooke Legion on July 2, and the community is encouraged to sign up and show its support.

The clinic runs from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. and the donor collection for that day is aimed for 93 people. Right now there are 54 open spots left available for donors.

If you are planning to donate, come prepared by hydrating and having a meal beforehand, and bring photo ID or a donor card.

“Many people think that blood donation is kind of a seasonal thing, but there is a need all-year round,” said Ann Chabert, territory manager at Canadian Blood Services for Vancouver Island.

“In the summer months we find it a bit of a challenge to get donors because a lot of people go on vacation, or maybe just don’t have donating blood on the top of their mind.”

With hopes of attracting more donors, the clinics will now be coming monthly to Sooke until 2019.

“We hope by coming monthly we will also attract people who have never tried it before. We encourage people to come out and give it a try, it only takes an hour of your day and you will quite seriously be saving someone’s life,” said Chabert.

Should all the spots be filled, do not worry – the clinic will be returning on July 30, and again on August 27.

To find out which days the clinic will be coming to Sooke for the next yer, or if you wish to book a donor spot, please go online to www.blood.ca and type in “Sooke”, or call 1-888-2-DONATE.