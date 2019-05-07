Blocks walk for Vernon matriarch

Call it a Beryle Stroll.

Vernon’s Art Block, son Jake and daughter-in-law Diane were among the 100 or so participants in Sunday’s Walk For Alzheimer’s on a hot, sunny afternoon at Greater Vernon Athletics Park. The family was walking for matriarch Beryle Block, described by her son as a great grandmother, grandmother, mother, mother-in-law, wife, sister and friend.

Her entire life, said Jake, Beryle would embrace and find joy in all of those relationships until Alzheimer’s took much of who his mom used to be.

READ ALSO: Vernon Walk For Alzheimer’s offers chance for trip to New York

“From time to time, we get to see glimpses of who we know she is/was,” said Jake. “As time goes on, these moments are fewer and shorter. Yet there is beauty in the core of who mom is; she always greets us with joy on her face, and we know her spirit is still alive in there in spite of the progression.

“We walked today to support the fundraising effort to support research to cure, reverse or halt the progressing of this disease, so others won’t be impacted by Alzheimer’s family of diseases.”

Participants were led to the event starting line on the track, where 2019 Walk honouree Margaret Stecyk, along with her daughter, Charlene Fair, cut the ceremonial ribbon. Walkers were led on a ceremonial lap of the track by the North Okanagan Pipes and Drums.

The walk will be held in 21 locations across B.C. as part of a movement to raise funds and awareness for Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias.

@VernonNewsroger@vernonmorningstar.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.