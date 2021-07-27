Blockchain technology training offered at Camosun College

Three new courses available this fall, information sessions July 28, Aug. 25 provide details

Students attending Camosun College will have the opportunity to study blockchain technology, commonly used for cryptocurrencies, as of September. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)

Students attending Camosun College this fall will have the opportunity to study a technology transforming the world of business right now – blockchain.

Blockchain is a digital database that allows different parties to access and share data and transfer value on one secure site. Likened to a Google document, the database is decentralized and allows every party real-time, transparent access.

The most well known current use is in cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin or ethereum, but blockchain is also being used or considered for secure sharing of medical data, voting systems or advertising insights.

Starting in September, Camosun will offer three courses on the technology.

Blockchain Foundations offers a basic look at what it is and how it can be used, while Blockchain: Digital Transformation for Shipping and Logistics, goes more in-depth on how such technologies can work towards digital solutions.

Finally, Blockchain Solution Architecture is an eight-day training course for new and experienced professionals looking to incorporate blockchain technologies into their work.

Two virtual information sessions on the new courses are being held July 28 and Aug. 25. More information can be found at ce.camosun.ca.

