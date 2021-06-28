Blistering forecast for Monday across Fraser Valley could bring highest temperatures yet

Dangerous heat means drinking more water, seeking out A/C or cooling centres, checking on elders

Monday, June 27 could be the hottest day of the heat wave across the Fraser Valley. People cooling off in the Vedder River in 2018. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)

With temperatures records falling since the extreme heat settled in, Monday (June 28) is looking like it will be the hottest ever in the Fraser Valley.

Forecasters are calling for daytime highs ranging up to 47 degrees Celsius across the region – all-time record-breaking temperatures never reached before in Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Mission, Agassiz-Harrison and Hope.

It’s not quite over yet, as it will likely be the third day of “all time night and daytime high temperatures” according to Roger Pannett, Chilliwack’s volunteer weather observer.

“This evening the Weather Network is warning tomorrow’s (June 28) temperatures, here in the Fraser Valley, could reach as high as a dangerous 47 C, feeling like 53 C,” Pannett said in his report on June 27, talking about the added effect of the humidex.

Tuesday might see some relief, as the sky-high temperatures relent slightly.

Sunday, June 27 saw the “incredible all-time record max” of 42.2 C reached in Chilliwack by late afternoon, which is a whopping 21 degrees above normal, Pannett said. By 9:30 p.m. on June 27 it was still 33 C.

Leaf burn may be visible on some plants, a direct result of the blistering daytime heat, Pannett said.

Precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses are a must, say health officials. Drink water even if not thirsty. Mist or wet towels help with fans, and there are cooling centres open in Chilliwack.

Fraser Health put out an “extreme heat alert” on Saturday as the risk of heat-related illness rises with the mercury and are especially dangerous for: “the young, the elderly, those working or exercising in the heat, persons with chronic heart and lung con­ditions, persons with mental illness, people living alone and people experiencing homelessness.”

