Blaze spotted near Postill Lake in Kelowna

Another Wildfire has been reported in the Okanagan.

A blaze up Postill Lake Road was spotted on Monday. It is estimated to be .01 hectares in size.

It is not known if BC Wildfire is on scene.

More to come.

