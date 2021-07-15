Blaze near Young Lake now ‘fire of note’ at 680 hectares

Cluster of four fires merges into one blaze

Another evacuation order has been issued due to the Sparks Lake wildfire. (Thompson-Nicola Regional District EOC)

A cluster of fires near Young Lake has burned into one blaze and is now considered a “fire of note,” estimated at 680 hectares.

The fire, burning out of control 35 kilometres southeast of 70 Mile House, has prompted the Thompson Nicola Regional District to evacuate 117 properties in Electoral Area E (Bonaparte Plateau) Wednesday and put another 170 on alert.

“Increased fire behaviour has been observed in the past 24-hours,” BC Wildfire Service said in its latest update.

The blaze is being managed by resources on the Sparks Lake wildfire, with resources provided as needed, said information officer Hannah Swift. “We do have officers monitoring it daily,” she said.

The TNRD also issued an evacuation alert Wednesday for another 650 properties in Electoral Area E, five kilometres west of the Flat Lake wildfire. The Chasm area is also on alert due to a wildfire caused by lightning.

