Blaze burns through Summit Park brush

The Victoria Fire Department put out a brush fire at Summit Park on Thursday evening. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

A hose running the length of an entrance path and the smell of burnt brush are the only signs remaining of the grass fire extinguished in Summit Park Monday evening.

The Victoria Fire Department responded to calls of a brush fire in Summit Park around 4:30 p.m. The fire was quickly put out, but crews had to manage a number of hot spots that had spread from the original site.

“A spark could have just touched down somewhere else, and it being so dry it just [picks up],” said Battalion Chief Brian Elvedahl. “And that’s the fear: If you don’t get on it real quick. It could spread through this park.”

READ ALSO: East Sooke brush fire ‘was just dense, white smoke,’ says resident

Elvedahl said the blaze was not a risk to surrounding homes.

“If it got really significant it would be a concern for sure, but not [a risk] on this particular one,” he said.

The cause of the fire remains unclear. “It’s so dry, it could have been anything,” Elvedahl said.

READ ALSO: Crews respond after Langford brush fire jumps to shed

The ground was charred and damp after crews extinguished a large brush fire at Summit Park Thursday evening. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter