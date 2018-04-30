Blaze breaks out in basement of Abbotsford home

Crews were called out to a house fire in Abbotsford on Sunday morning.

The blaze occurred at about 7 a.m. on Balsam Crescent in central Abbotsford.

When crews from Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service arrived, flames were shooting out of the basement and quickly spreading to the rest of the house.

Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control.

A man suffered smoke inhalation when he tried to check on his adult son, who he believed was in the home. Crews were soon able to confirm that the son was not in the residence at the time.