Blasting to begin in West Kelowna

Blasting will begin in West Kelowna Estates May 8

Blasting will begin Wednesday, May 8 as part of lot preparation for a residential development at the end of Westview Way in the West Kelowna Estates neighbourhood.

The City of West Kelowna has issued a blasting permit to T & A Rock Works. Blasting is expected to continue for up to one month.

Activity will occur between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday as noted in the blasting company’s communication plan. As part of WorkSafeBC requirements, safety horns will sound before the blast and once the area is cleared. Vibration and air over pressure monitoring will be conducted during the blasting activity.

