Blasting set to start in West Kelowna’s Tallus Ridge neighbourhood

Blasting being done to prepare for 10th and 11th phases of development

Blasting is set to start July 20 as part of residential subdivision development for the extension of Tallus Ridge Drive in West Kelowna.

The work will prepare land for the 1oth and 11 phases of the development of the Tallus Ridge subdivision.

The City of West Kelowna has issued the blasting permit to T & A Rockworks.

According to the city, basting may occur between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday. As part of WorkSafeBC requirements, safety horns will sound before the blast and once the area is cleared. Vibration and air over pressure monitoring will be conducted during the blasting activity.

Those with questions or concerns should contact the blasting company at 250-765-4811 or email tarockworks@shaw.ca.

To report a typo, email:newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNewsnewstips@kelownacapnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.