Blasting near Chase could lead to Trans-Canada Highway delays

Traffic delays can be expected due to blasting as part of the highway project near Chase. (Drive BC image)

Blasting work as part of the Highway 1 expansion project at the west end of Chase may lead to delays of up to 20 minutes in the coming months.

According to a Drive BC notice, blasting can be expected six days a week from Nov. 17 to late January 2021. Blasting will take place Monday to Saturday at 2:05 p.m. according to the Drive BC report. During blasting the highway will be closed in both directions.

The site of the blasting is a 1.1 km stretch of the highway near its intersection with Shuswap Avenue.

