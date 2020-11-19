Blasting near Chase could lead to Trans-Canada Highway delays

Blasting work as part of the Highway 1 expansion project at the west end of Chase may lead to delays of up to 20 minutes in the coming months.
According to a Drive BC notice, blasting can be expected six days a week from Nov. 17 to late January 2021. Blasting will take place Monday to Saturday at 2:05 p.m. according to the Drive BC report. During blasting the highway will be closed in both directions.
The site of the blasting is a 1.1 km stretch of the highway near its intersection with Shuswap Avenue.
