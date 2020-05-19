Commuters have found themselves stuck either in or out of the Tofino-Ucluelet region Tuesday afternoon as rock blasting debris shut down Hwy. 4 in both directions around noon. (Westerly file photo)

Blasting debris shuts down Tofino-Ucluelet highway for third time this month

Hwy. 4 expected to reopen at 3 p.m.

Rock blasting debris has shut down the only highway connecting the Tofino-Ucluelet region to the rest of Vancouver Island for the third time in two weeks.

DriveBC reported the closure around noon on Tuesday, May 19, adding that the road is expected to reopen at 3 p.m.

The blasting is being done as part of the provincial and federal government’s joint $38 million Kennedy Hill Safety Improvements project.

Similar blasting incidents recently shut the highway down for several hours on May 8 and again on May 11.

