Blasting debris shuts down Tofino-Ucluelet highway for third time this month

Rock blasting debris has shut down the only highway connecting the Tofino-Ucluelet region to the rest of Vancouver Island for the third time in two weeks.

UPDATE – #BCHwy4 CLOSED at Kennedy Hill construction project between #PortAlberni and the #TofinoBC and #UclueletBC junction due to debris flow. Estimated time of opening is 3pm. Next update 1pm. #VanIsle

DriveBC reported the closure around noon on Tuesday, May 19, adding that the road is expected to reopen at 3 p.m.

The blasting is being done as part of the provincial and federal government’s joint $38 million Kennedy Hill Safety Improvements project.

Similar blasting incidents recently shut the highway down for several hours on May 8 and again on May 11.

