Blankets, socks, gloves would be appreciated for people in Salmon Arm without housing

If you’d like to help those people who are spending time outdoors during the snowfall, the Salvation Army in Salmon Arm has provided a list of what’s most needed.

Lieutenant Joel Torrens says people without homes are always in need of more blankets.

Also, items of outdoor clothing such as warm gloves and warm socks are always appreciated.

Torrens points out that even if people have gloves and socks, they may be wearing out and not as warm as they could be.

It helps to have new items to replace worn ones, or even an extra pair.

Shoes or boots are also in demand, as well as Shoe Goo to repair shoes that may be leaking.

If you have items to spare, you could drop them off at 6:30 tonight, Dec. 31, at the Lighthouse Emergency Shelter, 441 Third St. SW, or tomorrow morning, Jan. 1, between 8 and 9:30 a.m.

Although the shelter will be open Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 to those in need of beds, the Salvation Army will resume regular hours for other services on Thursday, Jan. 2.

Torrens notes that if you see people on the street who are in need of blankets or items of clothing, please feel free to give to them directly.

