A structure fire is being repoted on Reyn Road in Kelowna

Black smoke rising from Sexsmith Road in Kelowna. Image: Ty Trueblood

Emergency crews are responding to a possible structure fire on Reyn Road off of Reynolds Road.

The owner of the house reported black smoke coming from his residence about 4:15 p.m. Thursday.

All of the occupants of the home are reported to have safely evacuated.

Multiple fire crews are being called to the scene.

Black smoke can be seen rising from the Sexsmith Road area.

A Capital News reporter is headed to the scene.

