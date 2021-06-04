Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here are the region's biggest stories

An air tanker drops retardant on the lumber yard fire in Spallumcheen Thursday, June 3. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

In case you missed them, here are some of the Okanagan-Shuswap’s biggest stories this week.

Boy becomes local star with adorable ads for parents’ Penticton grocery store

Penticton’s Global Grocers recently opened, with the owners’ 10-year-old son producing ad campaigns for the store.

Aarav Gaba’s parents said he learned to create, film, edit and star in the commercials, posting them on TikTok.

“He learned how to do it all by himself before he even turned 10,” his mom said.

Family dismayed as social media falsely ties Kelowna mom’s death to COVID-19 vaccine

Lynnae Erick died a week after receiving her COVID-19 vaccine and now, people are blaming the jab for her passing.

Her family is dismayed by the situation, but a family friend has confirmed that Erick died due to a pre-existing condition.

“The doctor said it had nothing to do with the shot, the timing was poor, but she passed from her illness,” Amanda Stevenson, Erick’s close friend, said.

Lumberyard fire northwest of Vernon still burning, now 4 hectares

Highway 97 between Vernon and Falkland was closed due to a lumber yard fire in Spallumcheen.

BC Wildfire Service clarified that it was contained by 5:30 p.m. on Thursday (June 3). It was four hectares in size at the time.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

Salmon Arm RCMP locate teen allegedly abducted in Alberta

Salmon Arm RCMP successfully located a girl who was allegedly abducted in Alberta during a traffic stop.

The detachment received a report of a vehicle connected to the abduction travelling east from Chase.

The vehicle was stopped and the 14-year-old was located. She is now in the care of B.C.’s Ministry of Children and Family Development.

