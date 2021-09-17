Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here are some of this week's biggest news items

False B.C. fur farm ban announcement a ‘rollercoaster of emotions’: activist

A fake news release was sent out to media outlets on Tuesday (Sept. 14) morning, announcing that the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries was banning fur farms, phasing them out over the next five months and providing support for mink farmers.

But that announcement was confirmed to be false when the real agriculture ministry sent out a memo saying that they are not, in fact, banning fur farms.

Kelowna animal rights activist Amy Soranno said it was a rollercoaster of emotions and that finding out the announcement was fake was upsetting.

“There remain a plethora of reasons why a ban should indeed be implemented for environmental, human, and animal concerns,” she said.

Princeton man calls 911 after restaurant customer is refused breakfast

A Princeton man called 911 on Monday (Sept. 13) after he saw someone being turned away from a local restaurant as the vaccine card regulations kicked in.

Princeton RCMP’s Sgt. Rob Hughes said the caller wanted it known that he was outraged that someone didn’t get their breakfast.

Hughes said the man blamed Liberal leader Justin Trudeau for the country “falling apart.”

COVID crisis puts strain on Vernon hospital: physician

A record number of patients suffering from COVID-19 is straining resources at Vernon Jubilee Hospital, according to a doctor who works there.

He said that in order to take care of and accommodate COVID patients, they’ve had to put non-emergent surgeries on hold.

At baseline, VJH only has 10 ICU beds, with nine COVID patients taking up the beds. The hospital is taking care of around 32 COVID-positive patients and has put the hospital at 30 per cent over capacity.

Okanagan offender Curtis Sagmoen allegedly terminated from LNG site in Kitimat

Convicted offender Curtis Sagmoen had been allegedly hired, then let go, by LNG Canada at its Kitimat site after locals brought forward their concerns about the new hire.

LNG Canada released a statement about the situation after Kitimat’s City Centre Mall was vandalized with the words “LNG Canada hires serial killers.”

Sagmoen has been found guilty of two separate charges involving offences against a sex worker, and he also pleaded guilty to assault in an unrelated incident involving a sex worker in Maple Ridge in 2013.

