Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Boaters were causing havoc for skimmers on Sunday trying to get up close to the planes to take pictures and video. (John Poon Facebook)

This week had a lot going on for it, but here’s a quick summary in case you missed some of it.

Some Kelowna residents are seeking out horse dewormer to treat COVID-19

Misinformation online has been pushing some Kelowna residents to look for alternative ways to cure COVID-19.

Kelowna feed and tack stores have been receiving inquiries about veterinary ivermectin, which is used to treat parasite infestations in livestock.

If veterinary ivermectin is ingested in large doses, it can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures and even death in humans.

Penticton boat launches close after boaters, Seadoos get in way of wildfire skimmers

The RCMP closed the Penticton Yacht Club boat launches on Okanagan Lake after boats and Seadoos kept getting in the way of skimmer planes fighting the Skaha Creek fire early this week.

Boaters are being asked to steer clear of the west side of the lake were the skimmers come to take water.

Police find man lost for several days in the White Rock Lake wildfire zone near Falkland

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP found a man near the fire zone of the White Rock Lake wildfire over the weekend.

The man had been missing for several days; officers found him lying in a ditch near Falkland, in need of medical attention.

He told police his truck got stuck so he tried to walk but became lost and disoriented, wandering for five days before he was found.

‘Beyond belief’: Decision made to remove unauthorized work at historic Shuswap fire lookout

A rehabilitated former Shuswap fire lookout will soon be taken down by the province.

The lookout was first built in 1922, but had deteriorated throughout the years, until it was restored and improved in 2016.

That restoration, however, was unauthorized, having in built with volunteer labour and donations.

After the announcement was made, local politicians started speaking out against the decision, saying it was “beyond belief” it would take out a historic site in the area.

