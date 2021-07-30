Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

Here's a quick summary of what happened in the news this week

People can be seen trying to pick up glass from wine bottles that are across both lanes of traffic on Highway 97 in Oliver Wednesday afternoon. (Anica Grenzberg Facebook)

Good afternoon and happy Friday!

Here’s a quick look at what made the news this week across the Okanagan-Shuswap.

Mask mandate returns to Central Okanagan, COVID-19 outbreak declared

The mask mandate is back for the Central Okanagan as COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the region. This means you are required to mask in indoor public spaces and crowded outdoor spaces if physical distancing is not possible or if you are unvaccinated, partially vaccinated or immunocompromised.

Provincial health officials say those who are unvaccinated or are only partially vaccinated are driving up the case numbers.

Shattered wine bottles close Highway 97 north of Oliver

Shattered wine bottles scattered all over Highway 97 closed the roadway just north of Oliver earlier this week.

It is currently unknown if there was a crash or what caused the bottles to spill.

DriveBC had posted that there was a vehicle incident in the area, but witnesses later said they only saw the bottles.

Discarded cigarette blamed for Salmon Arm roadside fire

A discarded cigarette butt has been blamed for a roadside grass fire in the Salmon Arm area over the weekend. Two Shuswap-area residents were driving by when they spotted the fire.

The pair pulled over, quickly crossed the road and began putting them out. The fire had been put out by the time two fire trucks arrived at the scene.

BC Wildfire: ‘Wind is our greatest enemy’ for Okanagan fires

According to the BC Wildfire Service, strong winds and hot temperatures are making fighting fires difficult in the Okanagan. With high temperatures and dry lightning forecasted for the weekend, the service decided to bring in extra resources to help tackle the fires.

The service’s director of fire centre operations, Rob Schweitzer, said the smoke is expected to clear out sometime on Friday and throughout the weekend.

And that’s all for this week. Have a safe weekend.

