Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

The Anarchist Mountain Fire Department has been working with BC Wildfire on establishing protective guards and battling the Nk’Mip Creek Wildfire. (Anarchist Mountain Fire Department Facebook)

With smoky skies, new fire starts and various evacuation alerts and orders throughout the Interior, it has been quite a week for everyone. There have been a lot of things to keep track of, so in case you missed some of them, here are this week’s biggest stories from the Okanagan-Shuswap.

Wildfire smoke continues to cause air quality issues in the Okanagan-Shuswap

With more than 1,100 fires burning all over the province, air quality continues to be affected throughout the Interior.

You may cough more often or have an irritated throat as a result. Authorities advise that you stay indoors as much as possible to limit your exposure to smoky air.

Children, seniors, and those with cardiovascular or lung disease are especially at risk.

Nk’Mip fire in Osoyoos top priority for BC Wildfire

The Nk’Mip Creek wildfire in Osoyoos is a top priority for the BC Wildfire Service and local governments in the area.

Incident commander and coordinator officer with the service Dale Bojahra has said the Nk’Mip fire is one of their highest priorities throughout the province.

Swiftly changing winds are carrying the fire forward, spreading it as far as into the Regional District of Kootenay boundary

‘We’ve got a monster sitting above our town’: Sicamous fire chief on day 3 of Two Mile Road wildfire

Sicamous Fire Chief Brett Ogino has said the fire just above his town is very concerning.

“We’ve got a monster sitting above our town and we don’t really want people to think it’s time to come back home because it’s not,” he said.

Because of the Two Mile Road fire and another one raging at Seymour Arm, evacuation alerts and orders have been issued for Sicamous and Swansea Point.

B.C. woman launches online campaign for tougher laws after dog killed by 2 pit bulls

Langley resident Tricia Hill’s chihuahua Frankie was killed earlier this month.

Frankie was mauled to death by two pit bulls, Hill said.

Now, she’s lobbying for stricter laws on animal ownership, especially when it comes to “dangerous dogs.”

