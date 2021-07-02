Black Press Media Weekly Roundup: Top headlines this week

This week was full of stories, but here's a short summary in case you missed some

It’s finally Friday!

This week saw a lot of news happen, from fire starts throughout Okanagan-Shuswap, to some local building fires that has displaced some. Here’s a short summary of what happened this week.

‘Everything is gone’: Multiple homes destroyed in Penticton multiplex fire

A number of homes have been lost to a fire at a multiplex building in Penticton on Tuesday (June 29).

The Penticton Fire Department said the fire was reported just after 5 p.m. and that residents evacuated safely.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but an investigation is expected in the coming days.

Massive apartment complex proposed for Kelowna’s Dilworth Centre

A 466-unit complex has been proposed for Kelowna’s Dilworth Centre.

If approved, the complex will include townhouses and apartments and will take over several retail stores within the strip mall including the furniture store Jysk.

The proposed build will be beside Superstore.

Vernon man accidentally locks wife, dog on rooftop in heat wave; lives to post about it on social media

A Vernon man accidentally locked his wife and their dog on their rooftop patio earlier this week just as the heat wave was peaking.

Calvin Reich only realized he left his wife and dog on the roof after leaving for work.

Fortunately, his wife Allyson was able to call someone to unlock the door.

90% of Lytton destroyed in wildfire, injuries reported

In just 23 minutes, a wildfire ripped through the Village of Lytton, scattering residents in all directions as they fled.

The total devastation is unknown, but footage from when the fire started on Wednesday shows many buildings, vehicles and even the village hospital up in flames.

B.C. Wildfire Service said hot, dry and windy conditions are making it difficult to fight the fire. In fact, the fire is expected to grow.

@twilamam twila.amato@blackpress.ca

