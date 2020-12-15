Black Mountain homicide victim identified

The RCMP has identified Matthew Cholette, 27, as the victim of a homicide on Sunday night

RCMP were still on scene at Black Mountain townhouse complex unit Monday morning at the unit where a tenant died outside in the driveway on Sunday night. (Barry Gerding - Black Press Media)

The Kelowna RCMP has identified the man killed in a Sunday night (Dec. 13) homicide as 27-year-old Matthew Cholette.

RCMP and BC Emergency Health Services responded to a disturbance at a townhouse complex near Black Mountain on Highway 33 Sunday night, arriving at the scene to find a body outside of a residence.

“This [identification] is being done in the hopes of advancing our investigation,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy. “We urge anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of this crime to come forward and speak with major crime investigators immediately.”

Matthew Cholette. (Facebook photo)

The townhouse complex, called Margaret’s Landing, was built by Ki-Lo-Na Friendship Society with the support of BC Housing and the Aboriginal Housing Management Association, with construction completed and opened to tenants this fall.

A resident of the complex told the Capital News on Monday morning he received a call from a neighbour that night complaining about excessive noise. He went to the unit, where he found a trail of blood leading through the house to the driveway where he found the body lying in a pool of blood.

A 32-year-old woman was arrested at the scene. She has been released with no charge as officers continue to investigate.

The RCMP stated this was an isolated incident and there is no belief that the general public is at risk.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

