Black Lives Matter events planned for Courtenay

The Comox Valley will be holding its own rally to support the Black Lives Matter movement this weekend.

Local organizer Georgia Rogers said on a Facebook event page that she put plans together to hold a peaceful event here in the wake of the recent death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Minn.

“I noticed that there wasn’t much happening on the Island in response to what is taking place around the world,” she said. “I wanted to do something more than just post on social media.”

The local gathering will take place Saturday, June 6, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at Simms Millennium Park by the parking lot.

Rogers will be providing some signs and water bottles. There will also be a bottle for donations. She says attendees should not feel required to stay for the whole two hours, but she would like to see people come offer support.

“Please consider taking some time out of your day to take a stand against racism and let your voice be heard,” she said.

She adds the event is being held outdoors in part to accommodate social distancing measures. People should wear a mask if they have one and consider bringing their own signs.

There is also a We Are One rally slated on Friday afternoon at Simms Park in solidarity with Black Lives Matter as well as to draw attention to the need for justice for First Nations people in Canada. It starts at 5 p.m. People are asked to bring a mask and stand at least two metres apart. They should bring a candle and a sign. Event organizers said on Facebook the event is a call to reform Canada and advance the political, cultural and economic interests of black Canadians and people of colour.

A number of communities in the province have been holding events in recent days, including a large gathering in front of the Vancouver Art Gallery on May 31.

