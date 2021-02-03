Viola Desmond, often described as Canada’s Rosa Parks for her 1946 decision to sit in a whites-only section of a Nova Scotia movie theatre, is shown in this undated handout image provided by Communications Nova Scotia. Black Canadian leaders and artists say a lot work needs to be done when it comes to how Black History Month is taught and celebrated in Canada, and how we honour Black trailblazers such as Desmond. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Communications Nova Scotia MANDATORY CREDIT

Black leaders and artists reflect on Black History Month in 2021

For many Black Canadians, this year especially can be deeply personal and nuanced

  • Feb. 3, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

What is the significance of Black History Month in 2021?

Eight months after the groundswell of social activism sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn., it’s a question that holds many answers.

For many Black Canadians, each one can be deeply personal and nuanced.

We asked some Black Canadian leaders and artists to offer their perspectives on both celebrating and contending with our country’s own Black history and the path forward in the years to come:

Celina Caesar-Chavannes

Who: Former Liberal MP and author of memoir “Can You Hear Me Now?”

“(Black History Month) should have a new meaning for a lot of people, especially when we consider the context that we’re living in. We’ve been having Black History Month all year. Right? However, I don’t think we’ve been actually having the ‘history’ part. We’ve been having conversations about racism. But I don’t think we’ve been digging deep into the history from a Canadian perspective… If we were to do this correctly, we would leverage Black History Month this year to understand the root causes of present-day trauma. You can’t move forward when most of the people don’t understand what we’re moving forward from.”

Duane (D.O) Gibson

Who: Hip-hop musician, and motivational speaker about Black history at Canadian schools.

“I want Black Canadian history to be something we continuously learn. A lot of times, we gravitate towards headlines and tags. I like to go a little bit deeper. (For example,) we learn Viola Desmond sat down in a movie theatre, but are we asking ourselves why she was out of town? Well, it’s because she was a Black business woman at a time where there was not a lot of Black business people. (She’s) a trailblazer and I think it’s important to recognize her contributions as an entrepreneur.”

Aly Ndiaye

Who: Hip-hop artist known as Webster and author of “Le Grain de Sable,” a children’s book about Olivier Le Jeune, Canada’s first documented Black slave.

“Black History Month is important because it’s the time of the year where we can focus on the history. But it’s too easy for people to step in, in February, and step out in March. We have to bring it to the people through pop culture, whether it be songs, through films or through drama (theatre). Art is more digestible for the people. If you shoot a movie about it you probably will have more people watch the movie than read the book about this history. If you decide to tell this history through song, you have a lot of people who will be able to learn to that song.”

Dominique Fils-Aime

Who: Quebec singer whose doo-wop and soul record “While We Wait,” due Feb. 12, completes a trilogy of albums on Black-American music.

“From the beginning, I realized that I was not satisfied with (what) we could find in books when it came to Black history. All the information I didn’t necessarily learn in school was trapped in another format. It’s as if the emotional history is trapped in music. Every one of these albums came out during February, and it was to underline the connection with the music and the musical genres that we are kind of paying tribute to in a way. I think as long as people are opening their mind, stepping into this month willing to discover, learn or celebrate something, the goal has been achieved.”

Natasha Henry

Who: President of the Ontario Black History Society

“We are at this juncture, given what we’re coming off of this past spring in summer, that needs to go beyond learning. We need to be involved with, and demand, that some substantive action and change take place from governments and institutions. I would like to see a real and intentional and critical centring of Black History Month that helps to move things forward. It’s not just a celebration, it’s not just food. And it’s not just in music. It’s picking it up critically in a way to help effect change.”

– These interviews have been condensed and edited for clarity.

David Friend, The Canadian Press

Abbotsford News

Previous story
Quesnel council hits pause on whitewater plans
Next story
Rustad pursues vaccination shift explanation

Just Posted

Most Read

  • Crossroads Cannabis to have public hearing

    A public hearing is set for Crossroads Cannabis on Feb. 9, at 7 p.m., under the Village of Burns Lake liquor and cannabis policy, to collect the views of residents regarding the "Crossroads Cannabis" cannabis license application to operate a non-medical cannabis retail store at Unit A 166 Highway 16, which was previously the KFC.

  • Hope through ALS clinincal trials needed in the province, says B.C. man

    Greg Gowe, diagnosed with ALS calls on the government for better treatment options

  • OUR PLANETARY HEALTH: A plant-rich diet is good for people, and the planet

    The COVID-19 pandemic necessitated individual action, such as staying home and washing hands, in order to reduce harm to the greater community during a time of crisis.

  • Wood heating replacement rebate values increase

    Goal is to reduce particulate matter in the air

  • Buck Flats road to see increased traffic until March 31

    The District of Houston is notifying residents of an increase in industrial, especially logging traffic between January 25 and March 31. The traffic will be turning on to the Buck Flats road at the intersection at six kilometres and down the hill to the Rabbit Trail. The additional traffic will be due to a temporary seasonal intersection at six kilometres then travelling northbound to the highway. "The intersection will be marked with signage indicating the activity, and there are adequate sightlines at the intersection for the road speeds," said the District's Facebook post. According to Morice Mountain Nordic Ski Club, the spot is just below where the trails' parking lot turns in. "Please use caution and watch for trucks. Be uber cautious on those two tight corners - going up and down. Other years it was not a big problem as the road was very well maintained while logging traffic was involved. Heads up everyone!" said an email update from the ski club. (District of Houston photo/Houston Today)

  • Housing policy adopted by Houston council

    Just in time for last week being Literacy Week, January 24 to January 31, the Dze L K'ant Friendship Centre and Houston Link to Learning put up temporary "story walk" signs in Steelhead Park and the Duck Pond Walking Trails to help entertain and build literacy skills among younger readers.

  • Omineca Ski Club Sasquatch’s OOOHFR challenge participation

    Club President Agathe Bernard found Randy the Omineca Ski Club (OSC) Sasquatch putting in time to finish his Omineca Outsider Open Happy Faces Races (OOOHFR) challenge and posted the photo on the club's Facebook page. The club is encouraging members to participate in the OOOHFR challenge and get a selfie with the Sasquatch if they happen to spot him on the trails. (Omineca Ski Club photo/Lakes District News)