Black ice and slippery sections being reported for Highway 97

Black ice and slippery sections are being reported along Highway 97 and Highway 20 in the Cariboo Chilcotin Friday morning.

Crews work late into the day Thursday to clear debris from Highway 20 just west of the Sheep Creek bridge after spring freshet brought debris on the road, closing it for several hours. Gene Cooper photo

Drive BC is reporting black ice from 20 kilometres north of Lac La Hache to 22 kilometres north of Williams Lake and slippery sections from 93 Mile House to Lac La Hache.

North of Quesnel there is compact snow and early Friday morning Highway 97 was closed 15 kilometres south of Prince George due to a motor vehicle incident. The next update for that closure will be at 10 a.m. so travellers should check with for updates at DriveBC.ca .

Thursday’s closure of Highway 20 west of Williams Lake due to debris on the road was a reminder that spring freshet is underway in the region and travellers need to be cautious and drive accordingly.

As of early Friday morning, Drive BC is reporting Highway 20 From Williams Lake west has patches of black ice, slippery sections and even compact snow from Anahim Lake to Hagensborg.

Maintenance will be underway between 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. from 14 kilometres east of Riske Creek all the way to Williams Lake and the road will be be reduced to single lane alternating traffic.

It is presently -4C at the Williams Lake Airport, with highs of 2C in the forecast and a 40 per cent chance of snow flurries Friday evening.

If you see any interesting things along our highways you would like to share we encourage you to send us your photographs to the Tribune.

