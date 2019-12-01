Black ice and blowing snow reported on Okanagan/Shuswap roads

Police are on scene at a car crash near Armstrong amid reports of black ice and blowing snow on the roads. (Scarlett Carrie Diamond/Facebook)

Snow is falling on the roads in the North Okanagan and Shuswap.

Reports on social media state that there is blowing snow and black ice on the roads between Vernon and Armstrong. The road conditions have caused at least one accident with a pickup truck and travel trailer off the road near Armstrong; police are on scene directing traffic.

Read More: VIDEO: Taxi cruises in bike lane as it drives over Vancouver bridge

Read More: Province plans to open shelter for West Kelowna homeless in 2020

Police, fire, and ambulance personnel have been on-scene of multiple fender benders throughout the North Okanagan region Sunday afternoon.

Black ice has also been spotted between Lake Country and the Kelowna Airport.

Environment Canada’s forecast is calling for periods of snow and temperatures below freezing overnight for the entire region. Snow is expected for much of the coming week as well.

@SalmonArmjim.elliot@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter