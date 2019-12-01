Black ice and blowing snow reported on Okanagan/Shuswap roads

Snow is falling on the roads in the North Okanagan and Shuswap.
Reports on social media state that there is blowing snow and black ice on the roads between Vernon and Armstrong. The road conditions have caused at least one accident with a pickup truck and travel trailer off the road near Armstrong; police are on scene directing traffic.
It is currently #snowing in the #Okanagan and other parts of the province. Before you head out, check @DriveBC @DriveBC_TOK for current road conditions. #knowbeforeyougo #ShiftintoWinter @AimRoads @TranBC @environmentca pic.twitter.com/07Pt6eY649
— AIMRoads (@AimRoads) December 1, 2019
Black ice has also been spotted between Lake Country and the Kelowna Airport.
Environment Canada’s forecast is calling for periods of snow and temperatures below freezing overnight for the entire region. Snow is expected for much of the coming week as well.
