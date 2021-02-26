Black female Chilliwack doctor recognized for contributions to health care in community

Dr. Vera Nyirenda of Chilliwack is being awarded with a National Congress of Black Women Foundation 2021 Legacy Award on Saturday. (ncbwf.org)

A Chilliwack doctor will be recognized this weekend for her health care contributions to the community.

Dr. Vera Nyirenda is being awarded with a National Congress of Black Women Foundation (NCBWF) 2021 Legacy Award on Saturday. February is Black History Month and this year’s annual awards will be celebrating resilience in health care.

“We will be honouring Black physicians that have contributed to the health of, not only the Black community, but to the broader communities in B.C.,” NCBWF said.

Nyirenda is a family physician in Chilliwack and former continuing medical education co-ordinator at a local medical advisory committee.

Her medical journey began when she was in middle school. Inspired by her late father’s longing for a career in medicine, she began pursing medicine.

Nyirenda’s career brought her to Canada in 2000, where she worked as a physician for a then 20-bed hospital in Hope, B.C. She worked for 12 years in her clinic and at Fraser Canyon Hospital before moving her practice to Chilliwack.

She is one of five doctors who will be honoured on Saturday, Feb. 27 during the virtual awards ceremony. Nyirenda will be recognized along with Dr. John Farley, Dr. Pascaline Mahungu, Dr. Gina Ogilvie and Dr. Winston Gittens.

Saturday’s two-hour event includes the premiere of a ‘Community Member Honour Roll’ to recognize frontline health professionals and support workers from the Black community for their steadfast commitment. There will also be music and entertainment during the event.

The National Congress of Black Women Foundation 2021 Legacy Awards ceremony is Saturday, Feb. 27 at 6 p.m. It is an online event and tickets are $20. To buy a ticket go to eventbrite.ca.

