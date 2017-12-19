Black bear spotted in Arrow Heights

Not uncommon to see bruins in December says Revelstoke Bear Aware

A black bear similar to the one in this 2008 file photo has been seen in Arrow Heights the past few days. (File)

A black bear has been spotted in Arrow Heights.

Revelstoke Bear Aware posted about the bruin on Facebook.

“We’re just letting people know,” said Maggie Spizzirri, Revelstoke Bear Aware Community Coordinator.

The bear has been spotted around Nichol Road and Airport Way at night. It was seen twice over the weekend and once on Dec. 18.

Spizzirri said that it’s not uncommon to see bears into December. They generally only hibernate for two to three months, waking up around March. She said it’s a good sign that the bear is only active in town at night and hasn’t gotten aggressive.

Spizzirri is reminding people to keep their garbage locked up year-round.

With the number of vacation rentals in Arrow Heights, Spizzirri said, it’s important for visitors to also follow the rules when it comes to garbage and attractants.

“We want to make sure he’s not able to get into any garbage,” she said.

www.facebook.com

twitter.com