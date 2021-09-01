Black bear and cub spotted off Highway 16 near Burns Lake

A black bear and her cub were spotted 5km east of Burns Lake. The mother was eating her way through a backyard garden, while the cub was hiding in the woods. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)
