Black bear and cub spotted off Highway 16 near Burns Lake

A black bear and her cub were spotted 5km east of Burns Lake. The mother was eating her way through a backyard garden, while the cub was hiding in the woods. (Eddie Huband photos/Lakes District News)

  • Sep. 1, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

Burns Lake Lakes District News

 

