Black Ball Ferry Line’s summer schedule sees extra daily sailing

Black Ball Ferry Line’s summer schedule went into effect on Thursday with a 9:30 p.m. sailing from Port Angeles, WA. The M.V. COHO, which runs between Victoria and Port Angeles everyday, will have four daily sailings from each port all summer.

The summer schedule will be in effect from June 21 to Sept. 3. when it will go back down to three daily sailings from each port.

Downtown Victoria departures:

6:10 a.m.

10:30 a.m.

3:00 p.m.

7:30 p.m.

Port Angeles, WA departures:

8:15 a.m.

12:45 p.m.

5:20 p.m.

9:30 p.m.

Black Ball Ferry Line has also announced new summer package deals. There will be several Lavender Craft day trips and Festival events on the weekends in July. Some sailings will include a casual lunch. The Craft Beer Explorer day trip is also back by popular demand with an added stop at the Coyote BBQ Pub in Port Angeles.

Reservations can be made online up to 12 hours before the sailing. For same day travel, Black Ball recommends contacting the terminal to check the availability.

During over 50 years of sailings, the M.V. COHO has transported close to 25 million passengers and their six million vehicles.

